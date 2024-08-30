UPSSSC result declared for Forest Guard, Wildlife Guard posts; download link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the results of the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard 2019 posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 655 vacancies of which 596 vacancies are for Forest Guard and 59 are for Wildlife Guard positions.
Steps to download Forest Guard/ Wildlife Guard result 2019
Visit the website upsssc.gov.in
Click on the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard 2019 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Forest Guard/ Wildlife Guard result 2019.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.