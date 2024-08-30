Jharkhand TET 2024 application window closes today; apply now at jactetportal.com
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, will close the application window for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) today, August 30. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website www.jactetportal.com. Earlier, the application deadline was August 26, 2024.
Jharkhand TET 2024 is being conducted for candidates seeking teaching jobs in Jharkhand Government schools. Primary teachers must qualify Paper I to teach Classes 1 to 5 whereas Passing Paper II is necessary for teaching Classes 6 to 8.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The minimum age requirement for Paper I is 18 years while the minimum age requirement for Paper II is 21 years. There is no upper age limit requirements for either posts.
Educational Qualfiication:
For Paper I - Candidates must have passed the 12th class with at least 50% marks in aggregate OR a 2-year Diploma or 4-year Graduation degree in Elementary Education.
For Paper II -
Candidates must have passed Graduation with a B.Ed degree/2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor’s degree of Science/Arts and Bachelor’s of Education (Integrated).
Application Fee
|Category
|For Paper I
|For Paper II
|For Both Papers
|UR/EBC/EWS
|Rs 1300
|Rs 1300
|Rs 1500
|SC/ST/PwD
|Rs 700
|Rs 700
|Rs 800
|Primitive Tribe
|Rs 500
|Rs 500
|Rs 600
Steps to register for JHTET 2024
Visit the official website www.jactetportal.com
On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ link
Complete the Step 1 registration form and proceed
Login, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
