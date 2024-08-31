The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has announced the results of the Staff Selection Post Phase XII exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in .

As per the notification, a total of 12,72,374 applications were submitted for Matriculation Level posts, of which 15,895 applicants have been declared qualified in the CBT exam. The applications submitted for Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts and Graduation and Above Level posts were 10,69,096 and 10,30,119, respectively. A total of 16,162 and 29,561 candidates have been shortlisted in the CBT for the next stage of scrutiny of Higher Secondary (10+2) Level, and Graduation and Above Level, respectively.

The Commission conducted Phase-XII/2024/Selection Posts Examination for various categories of posts (Educational Qualifications-wise viz. Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary (10+2) Level and Graduation and Above Level) from June 20 to 26 in the computer based examination mode.

“The candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny as per Annexure-I are required to upload self-attested copies of all the supporting documents in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age relaxation, etc. (as applicable) from 02nd September 2024 (1100 Hrs) till 24th September 2024 (2300 Hrs) through online web portal ONLY by logging in with their credentials on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in),” reads the notification.

Steps to download SSC Staff Selection Post Phase XII result

Visit the official SSC website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on the Staff Selection Post Phase XII result links for Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary (10+2) Level and Graduation and Above Level The results will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Staff Selection Post Phase XII Matriculation Level result link.

Direct link to Staff Selection Post Phase XII Higher Secondary (10+2) Level result link.

Direct link to Staff Selection Post Phase XII Graduation and Above Level result link.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2049 vacancies to the posts of Programme Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Library and Information Assistant, and more.