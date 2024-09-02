Karnataka Examinations Authority ( KEA ) will close the online application window for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2024 ( KSET 2024 ) today, September 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in . Earlier , the registration deadline was August 28, 2024.

KSET 2024 is provisionally scheduled to be conducted on November 24 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Here’s the postponement notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: There’s no upper age limit to apply.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have secured at least 55% of marks (without round off) for general category, and 50% for SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender/ OBCs i.e., Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA, and IIIB in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities / institutions recognised by UGC New Delhi, in the subjects opted for KSET.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Fee (in Rs.), PwD General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB and other state candidates. Rs 1000 Cat-I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender candidates. Rs 700

Steps to apply for KSET 2024

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KSET 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for KSET 2024.