The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Constable/ Fire (Male) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in till September 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1130 Constable posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 23 years as on September 30, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas candidates belonging to SC/ ST and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Constable/ Fire posts 2024

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on the “Login” link Register and proceed with the application for Constable/ Fire (Male) posts 2024 Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Constable/ Fire posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.