Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has announced the Integrated 69th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exams were conducted from January 3 to 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 475 vacancies.

Steps to download 69th CCE Main result 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 69th Mains exam result 2024 link The results will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 69th CCE Mains result (Finance Administrative Officer & Equivalent).

Direct link to 69th CCE Mains result (Deputy Superintendent of Police).

Direct link to 69th CCE Mains result (Combined Main (Written) Exam).

Direct link to 69th CCE Mains result (Child Development Project Officer).