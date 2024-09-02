Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has announced the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Examination result under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

A total of 463 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The 32nd Judicial Services Main 2023 exam was conducted from November 25 to 29 for 1489 candidates.

The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 154 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.