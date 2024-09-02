Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has declared the revised result of the UP Judicial Services, Civil Judges (Junior Division) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

A total of 303 candidates have been shortlisted.

Steps to download UP Civil Judge revised result 2022

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the UP Judicial Services (Civil Judge) revised result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UP Civil Judge revised result 2022.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the admit cards for the Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male/Female) Examination 2023 (Advt. No. A-4/E-1/2023) and Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) Exam 2023 (Advt. No. A-8/E-1/2023) at uppsc.up.nic.in . The exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 8 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 327 vacancies, of which 48 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male), 252 for Staff Nurse Ayurved (Female), 2 for Staff Nurse Unani (Male), and 25 for Staff Nurse Unani (Female).