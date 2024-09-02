Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has opened the online application window for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2024 today, September 2. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till October 1, 2024.

The CET (Senior Secondary Level) 2024 will be conducted from October 23 to 26, 2024. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category, SC, ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB CET 12th level 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the apply link for ‘COMMON ELIGIBILITY TEST (SENIOR SECONDARY LEVEL) - 2024 Go to registration and complete the registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout