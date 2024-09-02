The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) has once again deferred the registration commencement date of different categories of District Cadre posts of Teachers in Government Schools under ST, SC development, M and BCW Department. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website www.osssc.gov.in from September 10 to October 5, 2024. Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to commence on September 1, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2629 posts.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Applicants will be able to check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details in the detailed notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for OSSSC Teacher posts 2024

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Once live, click on the notification to apply for OSSSC TGT recruitment 2024 Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled out form