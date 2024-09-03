The LIC Housing Finance Limited ( LIC HFL ) has released the admit card for the Junior Assistant recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website lichousing.com .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 15 for 2 hours. The paper will consist of 200 marks. Candidates can check more information available in the notification below:

Direct link to the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 Junior Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download Junior Assistant admit card 2024

Visit the official website lichousing.com On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the admit card link under Recruitment of Junior Assistants tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Junior Assistant admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online examination and interview round.