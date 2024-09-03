UKPSC PCS 2024 Mains applications start September 7; check details here
Candidates can directly apply on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has announced that candidates can submit their forms for the Mains examination of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024) from September 7 to 21, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply directly to the Commission's website psc.uk.gov.in. Ensure to deposit the examination fee.
The preliminary exam was conducted on July 14, 2024, for 182 vacancies and the results came out on August 28. The main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 19, 2024. The examination will be held at various centers in Haridwar and Haldwani city. Applicants can pay their examination fee using Net Banking/Debit/Card/Credit Card/UPI.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fees
|Unreserved
|Rs 272.30
|Uttarakhand Other Backward Class
|Rs 172.30
|Uttarakhand Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe
|Rs 122.30
|Economically Weaker Section
|Rs 172.30
|Physically Handicapped Persons
|Rs 22.30
|Orphan children residing in voluntary / government homes run in the state of Uttarakhand
|No Fees