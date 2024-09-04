The West Central Railway (WCR) will today, September 4, conclude the registrations for the selection of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 over West Central Railway for the year 2024-2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in .

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3317 Apprentice vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have achieved the age of 15 years and must not be more than the age of 24 years as on August 5, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed Class 10 or its equivalent (in 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board for all trades except Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology & Radiology), candidates must have passed 12th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with Physics, Chemistry & Biology and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Amount SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women Rs 41 For all other category candidates Rs 141

Steps to apply for WCR Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official website wcr.indianrailways.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Railway Recruitment Cell—Engagement of Act Apprentices” tab Click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for WCR Apprentice posts 2024.