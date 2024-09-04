The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry has released the admit cards for the various Group B and C posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jipmer.edu.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14 in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.00 PM and 4.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 209 vacancies, of which 169 vacancies are for Group B posts and 40 vacancies are for Group C posts.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download JIPMER Group B/ C admit card 2024

Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in Go to Jobs tab and click on the admit card link for Group B, C posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group B/ C admit card 2024.