JIPMER admit card 2024 released for Group B, C posts; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jipmer.edu.in.
The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry has released the admit cards for the various Group B and C posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jipmer.edu.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14 in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.00 PM and 4.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 209 vacancies, of which 169 vacancies are for Group B posts and 40 vacancies are for Group C posts.
Direct link to the exam schedule.
Steps to download JIPMER Group B/ C admit card 2024
Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in
Go to Jobs tab and click on the admit card link for Group B, C posts
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group B/ C admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.