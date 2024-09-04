The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has declared the results of the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 ( KTET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer keys from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in .

The exams were conducted on June 22 and 23. KTET 2024 is being conducted to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.

Steps to download KTET result 2024

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on the KTET April 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

