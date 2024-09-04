Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) has declared the results of the HP Teacher Eligibility Test June 2024 or HP TET 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website hpbose.org.

As per the notification, 41675 candidates registered for the exam, of which 37826 applicants appeared for the test. A total of 4882 have been declared qualified in the exam. HP TET June 2024 was conducted from June 22 to July 13, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to HPTET final answer key 2024.

Steps to download HP TET June result 2024

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on the HP TET June 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HP TET June result 2024.