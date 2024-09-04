The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released admit cards for the various posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) recruitment exam under Advt. No. 18 to 37 of 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in .

The Commission will conduct skill tests for PGT Fine Arts and PGT Music posts on September 6. The skill test for PGT Physical Education posts will be held on September 7. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3069 PGT vacancies in various subjects.

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos/ signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.

