The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024. The admit card will be released at jssc.nic.in on September 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JGGLCCE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JGGLCCE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.