JSSC JGGLCCE 2023 exam schedule released; admit cards from September 17
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024. The admit card will be released at jssc.nic.in on September 17, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JGGLCCE 2023 admit card
- Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the JGGLCCE 2023 admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.