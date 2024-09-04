Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for the recruitment of 100 Nursing Officers for AIIMS, Delhi. Applicants can send their applications through offline mode. The Last date for receipt of application to BECIL is September 17, 2024 (closing of office hrs.)

Application Process

Applicants can download the application from the official website www.becil.com. After filing the application form candidates should send it to this address “Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P)”. Along with the application form candidates should include the documents mentioned below:

Educational / Professional Certificates.

10th/Birth Certificate

Caste Certificate(if applicable)

Work Experience Certificate (if applicable)

PAN Card copy

Aadhar Card copy

Copy of EPF/ESIC Card (Pervious employer-if applicable)

Application Fee

Applicants should pay the online registration fee through the demand draft in favor of “Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd, Noida”. Candidates of the General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/ Women category should pay Rs 590. Whereas, candidates of SC/ST/ EWS/PH category should pay Rs 295 as an application fee.

Eligibility Criteria

The maximum age limit to apply for the post is 30 years. For more details related to educational qualifications, applicants can check the official notification below:

Link to the official notification.

For more detailed information, check the official website here.