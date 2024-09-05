The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has declared the results of the State Forest Service (Mains) 2023 exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The MPPSC SFS Mains was conducted on June 30. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 140 vacancies.

Steps to download SFS Mains result 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SFS Mains 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SFS Mains result 2023.

Meanwhile, the Commission is accepting applications for MPPSC SSE Mains 2024 till today, September 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at mppsc.mp.gov.in . The application correction window will remain open till September 7.

SSE Mains 2024 will be conducted from October 21 to 26. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.

Direct link to apply for SSE Main 2024 exam.