The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has declared the results of the CRP-RRBs-XIII for the recruitment of Group ‘A’ - Officers Scale-I Preliminary examination. Applicants can download their results from the official website ibps.in .

The results are out for a limited number of candidates. The Preliminary examination was held on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18, 2024.

“Exam update for limited candidates who received SMS from IBPS on 04.09.2024 on their registered mobile number,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CRP RRB PO result 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP RRB XIII notification link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RRB PO result 2024.