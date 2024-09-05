The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final results of the Forest Guard 2020 vacancies. RSMSSB has selected 930 candidates, 870 from non-scheduled areas and 60 from scheduled areas. Candidates can check their results from the official RSMSSB website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Commission has also released the cut-off marks for the candidates of non-scheduled areas and scheduled areas category-wise. The process of document verification was held from July 26 to 30, 2024. The final selection list is prepared based on the completion of the Document Verification process.

How to check the result

Open the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click the ‘news notification’ tab Open notification of Forest Guard 2020 and download Find your result using the roll number Take a printout for future reference

