The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has released the provisional answer key of the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test 2024 (CG SET 2024). Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 11 up to 3.00 PM. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. CG SET 2024 was conducted on July 21, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download for CG SET answer key 2024

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CG SET 2024 answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to the CG SET answer key 2024.