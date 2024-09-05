CG SET 2024 answer key released; submit suggestions by September 11
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by September 11, 2024.
The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has released the provisional answer key of the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test 2024 (CG SET 2024). Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.
The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 11 up to 3.00 PM. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. CG SET 2024 was conducted on July 21, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download for CG SET answer key 2024
Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CG SET 2024 answer key link
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to the CG SET answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.