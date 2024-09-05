The registration window for The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (MPPSC) State Services Mains Exam 2024 will close today, September 5. The application started on August 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the main exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

SSE Mains 2024 will be conducted from October 21 to 26. The admit card for the exam will be available from October 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to all other categories.

How to apply for MPPSC SSE Mains 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Click on the SSE Mains 2024 application link Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

