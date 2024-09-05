Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has opened the window to object to the provisional answer key for the Scaler exam from today, September 5. Candidates can submit the objections on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in by September 9, till 5.00 PM.

The provisional answer key was released earlier. Candidates can access the provisional answer key in the link mentioned below:

Link to the provisional answer key.

The written examination was held on August 25. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies.

How to submit an objection

Open the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the home page, click the link provided Fill your details Upload supporting material/evidence regarding the objections/representations Submit the application and download

Direct link to submit an objection.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.