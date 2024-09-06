The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has declared the results of the recruitment exam conducted for various posts in CBSE. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cbse.gov.in using their application number and password or application number and date of birth.

The recruitment exams were conducted from August 3 to 11, 2024.

“The score of candidates and status of shortlisting for Tier-2 examination/Skill Test is displayed in application log-in of the candidates,” reads the notification. The score for the posts of Junior Translation Officer and Junior Engineer is yet not declared since the selection for these posts will be done on the basis of single stage examination conducted on August 3 and 11, respectively. The board will inform these candidates separately.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CBSE result 2024

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Main Website — Result link for various posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CBSE result for various posts 2024.

Earlier, the board had released the provisional answer key and the objections were invited up to August 20, 2024.