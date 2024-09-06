The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced 39,481 vacancies for Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB). Candidates can apply for the posts till October 14 by 11.00 PM, through the official website ssc.gov.in.

The correction window for the application form will open on November 5 and close on November 7 by 11.00 PM. The computer-based exam is tentatively scheduled for January-February, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the ages of 18 to 23 years as of January 1, 2025, can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories of candidates. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details through the link mentioned below:

How to apply for SSC Constable (GD)

Open official website ssc.gov.in Under ‘quick links’ tab, click ‘apply’ Click on ‘Register Now’ and fill details Login using details Complete application and make payment Save application for future reference

Vacancy Details

Force

Male Female Total Border Security Force (BSF) 13306 2348 15654 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 6430 715 7145 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 11299



242 11541 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 819 0 819

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

2564 453 3017 Assam Rifles (AR) 1148 100 1248 Special Security Force (SSF)

35 0 35 Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

11 11 22 Total 35612 3869 39481

Selection Process

The recruitment process involves four stages.

Computer-Based Test (CBT) : Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge (GK), Mathematics, and Language (English/Hindi). There will be 20 questions from each subject, for every right answer 2 marks will be awarded. For every wrong answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted.

: Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge (GK), Mathematics, and Language (English/Hindi). There will be 20 questions from each subject, for every right answer 2 marks will be awarded. For every wrong answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted. Physical Tests (PET/PMT): Candidates who pass the CBT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

Candidates who pass the CBT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Document Verification: Candidates who qualify for the PET and PMT will enter the document verification stage.

Candidates who qualify for the PET and PMT will enter the document verification stage. Medical Examination: Candidates who qualify for the document verification will undergo a medical examination.

