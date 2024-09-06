The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH CET) has released provisional seat allotment results for round 3 of counselling. Candidates who have enrolled in the counselling process can visit the official website to check the result, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can accept the offered seats between September 6 to September 9, reports TOI. After accepting the seat candidate should report to their allotted college to submit fees and documents.

How to check the result

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org On homepage, click ‘CET Examination Portal for AY 2024-25’ Fill required details Check your result Accept the offered seat Save allotment letter for future reference

Direct link to check the result.

About MAH MBA CET

The MHT-CET 2024 was conducted online/offline mode in the State of Maharashtra. The exam is being held for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, and Agricultural Education through the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2024-25. This year, the MBA exam was conducted from March 9 to 11.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.