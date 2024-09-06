The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the subject knowledge test schedule for the various posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) under Advt. No. 18 to 37 of 2024. The tests are scheduled to be held from September 12 to 17, 2024. The hall tickets will be released at hpsc.gov.in on September 7, 2024.

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos/signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3069 PGT vacancies in various subjects.

Steps to download HPSC PGT admit card 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab Click on the PGT subject knowledge test admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference