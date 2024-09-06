PSSSB admit card released for Stenotypist and other posts, download link here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the Stenotypists (Adv No. 11/2024) and Junior Scale Stenographer (Adv No. 07/2023) written examinations. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The written exam is schedule for September 7, 2024.
Steps to download Stenotypist, Jr Scale Steno admit card
Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Download tab
Click on the admit card link for Stenotypist, Jr Scale Stenographer posts
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.