The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam date for the post of Statistical Assistant under the Directorate of Agriculture & Food Production, Govt. of Odisha. The Preliminary exam will be conducted on October 6, 2024. The detailed programme will be intimated later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the revised exam schedule of CGL 2024 exam. the exam will now be conducted on October 20 in one sitting through OMR mode in 30 districts across the state. Earlier , it was scheduled for October 6, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.