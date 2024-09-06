The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam date for the Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Grade-II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on October 5 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The e-admit card release date will be announced on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in in due course. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 474 vacancies, of which 194 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer and 280 for Personal Assistant Gr-II posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Steno/ PA Grade II admit card 2024

Open the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Admit Card link Click on the Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Grade II admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, RSMSSB has also released the Forest Guard 2020 results. A total of 930 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment.

Direct link to check the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.