UP Police Constable answer key 2024 likely soon; here’s how to download
Once released, candidates can download the answer keys from uppbpb.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to release the provisional answer key of the Constable recruitment examination. Once out, eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
The recruitment exams were conducted from August 23 to 31, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam.
Steps to download Constable answer key 2024
Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Constable answer key link
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an OMR based exam following which the candidates will be subjected to a Document Verification, Physical Standard Test and a physical interview (if required).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.