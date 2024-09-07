SSC CHSL result 2024 declared; 41465 candidates shortlisted for Tier II
Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
A total of 41,465 candidates have been declared qualified for Tier II and typing test. The exam was conducted from July 1 to 11, 2024.
“The Schedule for conduct of Tier-II of the examination will be made available on the website of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit the website of the Commission regularly for updates,” reads the notification.
Steps to download SSC CHSL result 2024
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CHSL result 2024 link
The results will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SSC CHSL result 2024 (LDC/JSA).
Direct link to SSC CHSL result 2024 (DEO).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.