The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Mains admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Examination for Specialist posts/services-2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

The Main exam will be conducted on September 13 and 14 in Bhubaneshwar. A total of 3292 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam for the posts of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, Ayush Assistant (Ayurvedic Asst., Homeopathic Asst., Unani Asst. ), and Amin.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 673 posts in the Commission.

Steps to download CHSL Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSL 2024 admit card link The admit card will appear on the screen Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

