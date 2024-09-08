The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key of the UGC NET June 2024 conducted on August 21, 22, and 23. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 9, 2024. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable.

“The Provisional Answer Key(s) for UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled) Examination conducted on 21st, 22nd & 23rd August 2024 along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses are available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download UGC NET June 2024 answer key

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 answer key link Login and check the answer key Download and take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to UGC NET June 2024 answer key.