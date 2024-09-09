The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts including Senior Secretariat Assistant, Assistant Director, Personal Assistant, and other posts under Advt. No. 01/2024/ESTT. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bis.gov.in till September 30, 2024.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of November 2024. The admit card will be released 10 days before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 345 PA, AD, SSA, and other posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other information available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The application fee for the posts of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Director (Finance) and Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs) is Rs 800, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to the remaining posts. No fee to be paid by SCs/STs/PWDs/ Women and BIS serving employees

Steps to apply for BIS posts 2024

Visit the official website www.bis.gov.in On the homepage, go to Career Opportunities—Recruitment Advt./Result Click on the registration link for various posts under Advt. No. 01/2024/ESTT Register and apply for the posts Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

