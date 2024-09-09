The Directorate of School Education, Telangana, has released the final answer key of the Teacher Recruitment Test or DSC 2024 . Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official websites schooledu.telangana.gov.in . The results are expected to be released soon.

The examination was conducted from July 18 to August 5, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11062 vacancies for School Assistant (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) in the State.

Steps to download TS DSC final answer key 2024

Visit the official website tsdsc.aptonline.in/tsdsc/ On the homepage, click on the TS DSC 2024 final answer key link The final answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TS DSC final answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The Recruitment shall be through a selection process consisting of Written Test and other criteria stipulated by the Government from time to time.