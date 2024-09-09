The All India Management Association (AIMA) started the registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024. Applicants who wish to apply can submit their application at the official website mat.aima.in till November 30.

The admit card for the CBT 1 will be released on December 3. The CBT 1 exam will be held on December 7.

Detailed Schedule

CBT 1 (Computer Based Test) Event Date Last Date for CBT 1 Registration November 30 Admit Card December 3 Exam Date December 7

CBT 2 (Computer Based Test) Event Date Last Date for CBT 1 Registration December 15 Admit Card December 18 Exam Date December 22

PBT (Paper Based Test) Event Date Last Date for PBT Registration December 7 Admit Card December 10 Exam Date December 14

How to apply for AIMA MAT 2024

Visit official website mat.aima.in Go to MAT Registration tab Fill all the required details Pay the fees and submit application Save application Print application form for future reference

Direct link to application.

For additional details related to MAT 2024, candidates can visit the detailed notification from the link mentioned below:

Link to detailed notification.

Exam Pattern

Candidates have multiple options to take the MAT exam. They can choose between the Paper-Based Test (PBT), the Computer-Based Test (CBT), or both (PBT + CBT). Also, there is an option to take both the Computer-Based Tests, CBT 1 and CBT 2.

Application Fee

Candidates who wish to take either Paper-Based Test (PBT) or Computer-Based Test (CBT) will have to pay Rs 2100. Candidates who want to appear either for PBT+CBT or CBT+CBT will have to pay an additional Rs 1500, in total of Rs 3600.

About AIMA MAT

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardized National Level test that has been administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.