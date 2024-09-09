The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Executive, Assistant Account Officer, Assistant Engineer, and others under Advt. No - HRRL/RECT/02/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.hrrl.in till October 4, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 vacancies. Candidates can check the pay scale, eligibility criteria, application process, and other information available in the notification below:

Here’s the HRRL notification 2024.

Vacancy Details

Junior Executive – Fire & Safety: S/G E0: 37

Jr. Executive – Mechanical: S/G E0: 04

Assistant Accounts Officer: S/G E1: 02

Assistant Engineer – Chemical (Process) : S/G E1: 12

Engineer – Mechanical: S/G E2: 14

Engineer –Chemical (Process) : S/G E2: 27

Engineer –Fire & Safety: S/G E2: 04

Application Fee

The applicants from UR, OBCNCL, and EWS categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 1180, whereas SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for HRRL posts 2024

Visit the official website www.hrrl.in On the homepage, go to Careers—Current Openings Click on the registration link under “Engineering Professional in S/G ‘E1’ & ‘E2’ and Diploma Holder & Science Graduate in S/G ‘E0” (Advt No. HRRL/RECT/02/2024)” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the from, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HRRL posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.