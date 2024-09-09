The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale-I). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website newindia.co.in from September 10 to 29, 2024.

The Phase-I online examination (Objective) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2024. The tentative date for Phase-II online examination (Objective + Descriptive) is November 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 170 vacancies, of which 50 are Accounts vacancies and 120 are Generalists vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as on September 1, 2024. Candidates can check the upper age relaxation details available in the official notification.

Educational Qualification:

Generalists: A bachelor’s/ post graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised University with 60% marks (General category candidates) or 55% marks (SC/ST/PwBD category candidates).

Accounts: Chartered Accountant (ICAI)/ Cost and Management Accountant (The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, earlier known as ICWAI) and Graduation/Postgraduation in any discipline with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) Or MBA Finance/PGDM Finance/ M.Com with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Fee SC/ ST / PwBD Rs 100 All candidates other than SC/ ST / PwBD Rs 850

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and the Interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.