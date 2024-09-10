Indo-Tibetan Border Police ( ITBP ) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Constable (Pioneer) 2024 today, September 10. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website itbpolice.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 202 vacancies, of which 71 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Carpenter), 52 for Constable (Plumber), 64 for Constable (Mason), and 15 for Constable (Electrician).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on September 10, 2024: 18 to 23 years. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification as on September 10, 2024: Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board and one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a Carpenter or Plumber or Mason or Electrician.

Application Fee

The male applicants from a general/ UR, OBC, and EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas the applicants from SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ Female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for Constable posts 2024

Visit the official website itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference