Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will soon close the applications for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2024 (JNVST 2024) for admission to Class 6 for the academic session 2025-26. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can fill out the application form through the official website navodaya.gov.in by September 16, 2024.

The exam will be conducted in two phases — on January 18, 2025, at 11.30 AM and on April 12, 2025, at 11.30 AM. The results of JNVST 2025 will be tentatively declared between March 2025 to May 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Students studying in Class V in a district can apply for admission to JNV in the same district only. Only the bonafide resident candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been located and studying class V in the same district are eligible to apply for admission to JNVs through JNVST.

Direct link to JNVST 2025 Prospectus.

Steps to register for JNVST 2025 Class VI

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on the JNVST Class VI registration 2025 link Fill in the required details, upload the documents, and preview Submit the form and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JNVST 2025.

About JNVST

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) is an entrance exam developed by CBSE for admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Through examination, students for class 6th are selected. Candidates can only apply once for this exam while they are in Class 5th.