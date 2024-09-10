The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a detailed application form (DAF) for Combined Geo-Scientist interview exam. Candidates can fill up the DAF form by September 25 through the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in.

The results for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main exam were announced on August 15. The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main exam was conducted on June 22 and 23, 2024.

How to fill the DAF

Go to official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in Go to what’s new section Click on ‘Combined Geo Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024’ Click on the DAF link Fill all the required details Save the application form Print it for future reference

Direct link to DAF.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources through nation-wide examinations.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a final document verification/interview stage.