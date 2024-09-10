The National Insurance Company Limited ( NICL ) has announced the interview schedule for Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale I) Phase II. The interview process will be conducted from September 23 to October 8. Eligible candidates can check their respective dates and time slots from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

There are four different venues for the interview process based on four different zones. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 274 Administrative Officers posts.

Interview Venues Zone Address North

NICL, Delhi RegionalOffice-I,

803-A, 8th Floor, Konnectus Tower, Tower 3, Opposite New Delhi Railway Station (Ajmeri Gate Side), Bhavbhutti Marg, New Delhi, 110002 West NICL, Mumbai Regional office - I

Royal Insurance Building, 12, J Tata Road, Churchgate, Mumbai, Maharashtra,- 400020

South NICL, Chennai Regional Office

Second Floor, Hamid Building Annexe, 190, Anna Salai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600006

East NICL, Head Office,

Premises No.18-0374, Plot No. CBD-81, New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal - 700156



Outstation candidates appearing for the interview will be reimbursed to-and-fro sleeper class railway fare/ bus fare by shortest route, from their place of residence, on production of evidence of travel tickets. Candidates have to submit five copies of the filled-in and signed Interview Data Sheet at the venue on the day of the interview. For more details related to the interview process candidates should refer to the detailed official link.

Link to official notification.

How to check the interview schedule

Go to the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in Click on the recruitment tab Click on the interview schedule link Download the schedule Print it for future reference