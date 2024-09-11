The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the provisional answer keys of the Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male/Female) Examination 2023 (Advt. No. A-4/E-1/2023) and Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) Exam 2023 (Advt. No. A-8/E-1/2023). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

The exams were conducted on September 8, 2024. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 16 in the format provided in the notification below:

Direct link to Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male/Female) notification (Advt. No. A-4/E-1/2023).

Direct link to Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) notification (Advt. No. A-8/E-1/2023).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 327 vacancies, of which 48 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male), 252 for Staff Nurse Ayurved (Female), 2 for Staff Nurse Unani (Male), and 25 for Staff Nurse Unani (Female).

Steps to download Staff Nurse answer key 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the View Answer Key tab Click on the Staff Nurse (Ayurved/ Unani) answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to the Staff Nurse (Ayurved/ Unani) answer keys.