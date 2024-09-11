The Haryana Staff Selection Commission ( HSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for various Group - C posts under Advt Number 07/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website hssc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by 11.59 PM today, September 11, 2024. The written exams were conducted on September 10, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1296 Group - C Commerce posts.

“The candidate may submit his/her objection(s) till tomorrow i.e. 11.09.2024 (11:59 P.M). Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. No further extension will be given to raise objections. The candidates are advised to clearly specify the objection(s) along with Group Number/Test Code, Date of Examination, Session, Set, objection type, question no. and Source of answer with proof relying upon which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Group C answer key 2024

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group C answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

