The Directorate of School Education, Telangana, has announced the results of the Teacher Recruitment Test or DSC 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in .

The examination was conducted from July 18 to August 5, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11062 vacancies for School Assistant (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) in the State.

Steps to download TS DSC result 2024

Visit the official website tsdsc.aptonline.in/tsdsc/ On the homepage, click on the TS DSC 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The Recruitment shall be through a selection process consisting of Written Test and other criteria stipulated by the Government from time to time.