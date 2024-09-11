MP Police Constable PPT admit card released; to commence on September 23
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the MP Police Constable Physical Proficiency Test. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The MP Police Proficiency Test 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from September 23 to November 9 in 10 cities — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Balaghat, Morena and Ratlam.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up 7000+ vacancies.
Steps to download MP Police Constable PPT admit card
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the MP Police Constable PPT admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Constable PPT admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.