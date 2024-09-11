Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the admit card for the MP Police Constable Physical Proficiency Test. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The MP Police Proficiency Test 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from September 23 to November 9 in 10 cities — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Balaghat, Morena and Ratlam.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 7000+ vacancies.

Steps to download MP Police Constable PPT admit card

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MP Police Constable PPT admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable PPT admit card 2024.