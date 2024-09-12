The Nainital Bank Limited has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Probationary Officer in Grade/Scale I, IT- Officer in Grade Scale I, Manager IT in Grade Scale-II, and Chartered Accountant (CA) in Grade/Scale-II. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.nainitalbank.co.in .

The exam will be conducted on September 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies, of which 20 vacancies are for Probationary Officer posts, 2 for IT Officers, 2 for Manager IT, and 1 for Chartered Accountant posts. Candidates can check the examination details available in the notification below:

Here’s the examination notification.

Steps to download admit card 2024

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment” tab Click on the admit card link under “NOTIFICATION FOR PROBATIONARY OFFICER (PO), IT OFFICER, MANAGER-IT, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to admit card 2024.